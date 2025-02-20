Devises / RWAY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
RWAY: Runway Growth Finance Corp
10.57 USD 0.10 (0.96%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RWAY a changé de 0.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.50 et à un maximum de 10.69.
Suivez la dynamique Runway Growth Finance Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWAY Nouvelles
- Runway Growth Finance: 14% Dividend Yield At A 25% Discount To NAV (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Clear Street initiates Runway Growth Finance stock with Hold rating
- Oaktree Capital sells $5.4 million in Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Q2 2025 slides: portfolio stability and NAV growth amid market challenges
- Runway Growth Finance earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Trinity Capital (TRIN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Runway Growth's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
- Rai Way 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 3%, full-year guidance raised
- Runway Growth Finance funds $37.8 million in new investments in Q2
- Yield Hunting Part 26: Close To 8% With Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bonds (RWAY)
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Runway growth finance OCM growth holdings sells $10.45 million in shares
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. holds 2025 annual stockholder meeting
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday - Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
- Earnings call transcript: Rai Way Q1 2025 sees revenue growth, net income falls
- Yield-Hunting Part 15: Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bond (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth: In An Excellent Position To Trade Closer To NAV
Range quotidien
10.50 10.69
Range Annuel
8.36 11.73
- Clôture Précédente
- 10.47
- Ouverture
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.57
- Ask
- 10.87
- Plus Bas
- 10.50
- Plus Haut
- 10.69
- Volume
- 549
- Changement quotidien
- 0.96%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.54%
- Changement Annuel
- 2.52%
20 septembre, samedi