Valute / RWAY
RWAY: Runway Growth Finance Corp
10.57 USD 0.10 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RWAY ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.50 e ad un massimo di 10.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Runway Growth Finance Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWAY News
- Runway Growth Finance: 14% Dividend Yield At A 25% Discount To NAV (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Clear Street initiates Runway Growth Finance stock with Hold rating
- Oaktree Capital sells $5.4 million in Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Q2 2025 slides: portfolio stability and NAV growth amid market challenges
- Runway Growth Finance earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Trinity Capital (TRIN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Runway Growth's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
- Rai Way 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 3%, full-year guidance raised
- Runway Growth Finance funds $37.8 million in new investments in Q2
- Yield Hunting Part 26: Close To 8% With Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bonds (RWAY)
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Runway growth finance OCM growth holdings sells $10.45 million in shares
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. holds 2025 annual stockholder meeting
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday - Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
- Earnings call transcript: Rai Way Q1 2025 sees revenue growth, net income falls
- Yield-Hunting Part 15: Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bond (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth: In An Excellent Position To Trade Closer To NAV
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.50 10.69
Intervallo Annuale
8.36 11.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.47
- Apertura
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.57
- Ask
- 10.87
- Minimo
- 10.50
- Massimo
- 10.69
- Volume
- 549
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.52%
20 settembre, sabato