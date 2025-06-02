시세섹션
통화 / PINK
주식로 돌아가기

PINK: Simplify Health Care ETF

32.71 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PINK 환율이 오늘 0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.71이고 고가는 33.14이었습니다.

Simplify Health Care ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINK News

PINK을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션

Session Map Pro With Key Levels
Jason Smith
지표
Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
FREE
Trade Signal Indicator 5
Bukola Omolola Adesina
지표
ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL sign
Trade Signal Indicator4
Bukola Omolola Adesina
지표
ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR MT4 - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL s
Exponential Momentum
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (1)
지표
Advanced and affordable momentum indicator that fade the fake move of market. It is smoothed because of special sophisticated exponential averaging calculation. It is also similar to special type of CCI with more tolerance to overbought or oversold conditions with built-in momentum indication. This indicator is able to empower your trading as a trend detector, CCI and market momentum scale measurement. Features Smoothed to filter uncomfortable noises. Non-Lagging Exponential averaging. Line or

자주 묻는 질문

What is PINK stock price today?

Simplify Health Care ETF stock is priced at 32.71 today. It trades within 32.71 - 33.14, yesterday's close was 32.70, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of PINK shows these updates.

Does Simplify Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?

Simplify Health Care ETF is currently valued at 32.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PINK movements.

How to buy PINK stock?

You can buy Simplify Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 32.71. Orders are usually placed near 32.71 or 33.01, while 105 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow PINK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PINK stock?

Investing in Simplify Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.09 - 33.14 and current price 32.71. Many compare 2.54% and 11.91% before placing orders at 32.71 or 33.01. Explore the PINK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Health Care ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Simplify Health Care ETF in the past year was 33.14. Within 26.09 - 33.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Health Care ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) over the year was 26.09. Comparing it with the current 32.71 and 26.09 - 33.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PINK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PINK stock split?

Simplify Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.70, and 1.93% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
32.71 33.14
년간 변동
26.09 33.14
이전 종가
32.70
시가
32.88
Bid
32.71
Ask
33.01
저가
32.71
고가
33.14
볼륨
105
일일 변동
0.03%
월 변동
2.54%
6개월 변동
11.91%
년간 변동율
1.93%
05 10월, 일요일