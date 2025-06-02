What is PINK stock price today? Simplify Health Care ETF stock is priced at 32.71 today. It trades within 32.71 - 33.14, yesterday's close was 32.70, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of PINK shows these updates.

Does Simplify Health Care ETF stock pay dividends? Simplify Health Care ETF is currently valued at 32.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PINK movements.

How to buy PINK stock? You can buy Simplify Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 32.71. Orders are usually placed near 32.71 or 33.01, while 105 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow PINK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PINK stock? Investing in Simplify Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.09 - 33.14 and current price 32.71. Many compare 2.54% and 11.91% before placing orders at 32.71 or 33.01. Explore the PINK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Health Care ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Simplify Health Care ETF in the past year was 33.14. Within 26.09 - 33.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Health Care ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) over the year was 26.09. Comparing it with the current 32.71 and 26.09 - 33.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PINK moves on the chart live for more details.