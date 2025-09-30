시세섹션
통화 / PEB-PE
PEB-PE: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P

20.34 USD 0.14 (0.69%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PEB-PE 환율이 오늘 0.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.34이고 고가는 20.75이었습니다.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PEB-PE stock price today?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 20.34 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 20.20, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of PEB-PE shows these updates.

Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 20.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.50% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PE movements.

How to buy PEB-PE stock?

You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 20.34. Orders are usually placed near 20.34 or 20.64, while 5 and -1.98% show market activity. Follow PEB-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PEB-PE stock?

Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 17.39 - 21.18 and current price 20.34. Many compare 2.42% and 12.50% before placing orders at 20.34 or 20.64. Explore the PEB-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 21.18. Within 17.39 - 21.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.

What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PE) over the year was 17.39. Comparing it with the current 20.34 and 17.39 - 21.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PEB-PE stock split?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.20, and 12.50% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.34 20.75
년간 변동
17.39 21.18
이전 종가
20.20
시가
20.75
Bid
20.34
Ask
20.64
저가
20.34
고가
20.75
볼륨
5
일일 변동
0.69%
월 변동
2.42%
6개월 변동
12.50%
년간 변동율
12.50%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4