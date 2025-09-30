- 개요
PCG-PG: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock
PCG-PG 환율이 오늘 1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.65이고 고가는 17.97이었습니다.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PCG-PG stock price today?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock stock is priced at 17.95 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 17.70, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PCG-PG shows these updates.
Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock is currently valued at 17.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.60% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PG movements.
How to buy PCG-PG stock?
You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 17.95. Orders are usually placed near 17.95 or 18.25, while 7 and 0.73% show market activity. Follow PCG-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PG stock?
Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 16.36 - 17.97 and current price 17.95. Many compare 6.47% and 4.60% before placing orders at 17.95 or 18.25. Explore the PCG-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 17.97. Within 16.36 - 17.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PG) over the year was 16.36. Comparing it with the current 17.95 and 16.36 - 17.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PG stock split?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.80% 1st Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.70, and 4.60% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 17.70
- 시가
- 17.82
- Bid
- 17.95
- Ask
- 18.25
- 저가
- 17.65
- 고가
- 17.97
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- 1.41%
- 월 변동
- 6.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.60%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4