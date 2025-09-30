- 개요
PCG-PB: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock
PCG-PB 환율이 오늘 0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.55이고 고가는 19.61이었습니다.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PCG-PB stock price today?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock stock is priced at 19.61 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 19.58, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PCG-PB shows these updates.
Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock is currently valued at 19.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.45% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PB movements.
How to buy PCG-PB stock?
You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 19.61. Orders are usually placed near 19.61 or 19.91, while 3 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow PCG-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PB stock?
Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 18.92 - 20.00 and current price 19.61. Many compare 1.50% and 1.45% before placing orders at 19.61 or 19.91. Explore the PCG-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 20.00. Within 18.92 - 20.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PB) over the year was 18.92. Comparing it with the current 19.61 and 18.92 - 20.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PB stock split?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5 1/2% Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.58, and 1.45% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.58
- 시가
- 19.55
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- 저가
- 19.55
- 고가
- 19.61
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 0.15%
- 월 변동
- 1.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.45%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4