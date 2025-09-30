- 개요
NIXXW: Nixxy, Inc.
NIXXW 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0190이고 고가는 0.0190이었습니다.
Nixxy, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is NIXXW stock price today?
Nixxy, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0190 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 0.0190, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of NIXXW shows these updates.
Does Nixxy, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Nixxy, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0190. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 90.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NIXXW movements.
How to buy NIXXW stock?
You can buy Nixxy, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0190. Orders are usually placed near 0.0190 or 0.0220, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NIXXW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NIXXW stock?
Investing in Nixxy, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0055 - 0.0670 and current price 0.0190. Many compare -29.10% and -36.67% before placing orders at 0.0190 or 0.0220. Explore the NIXXW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nixxy, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nixxy, Inc. in the past year was 0.0670. Within 0.0055 - 0.0670, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0190 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nixxy, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Nixxy, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nixxy, Inc. (NIXXW) over the year was 0.0055. Comparing it with the current 0.0190 and 0.0055 - 0.0670 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIXXW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NIXXW stock split?
Nixxy, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0190, and 90.00% after corporate actions.
