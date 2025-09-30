- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MKDWW: MKDWELL Tech Inc.
MKDWW 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0131이고 고가는 0.0131이었습니다.
MKDWELL Tech Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MKDWW stock price today?
MKDWELL Tech Inc. stock is priced at 0.0131 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 0.0131, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MKDWW shows these updates.
Does MKDWELL Tech Inc. stock pay dividends?
MKDWELL Tech Inc. is currently valued at 0.0131. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -34.50% and USD. View the chart live to track MKDWW movements.
How to buy MKDWW stock?
You can buy MKDWELL Tech Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0131. Orders are usually placed near 0.0131 or 0.0161, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MKDWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MKDWW stock?
Investing in MKDWELL Tech Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0070 - 0.0400 and current price 0.0131. Many compare -0.76% and -4.38% before placing orders at 0.0131 or 0.0161. Explore the MKDWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are MKDWELL Tech Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MKDWELL Tech Inc. in the past year was 0.0400. Within 0.0070 - 0.0400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0131 helps spot resistance levels. Track MKDWELL Tech Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are MKDWELL Tech Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDWW) over the year was 0.0070. Comparing it with the current 0.0131 and 0.0070 - 0.0400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MKDWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MKDWW stock split?
MKDWELL Tech Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0131, and -34.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0131
- 시가
- 0.0131
- Bid
- 0.0131
- Ask
- 0.0161
- 저가
- 0.0131
- 고가
- 0.0131
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -0.76%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4