MITT-PB: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B
MITT-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.71이고 고가는 21.86이었습니다.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MITT-PB stock price today?
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B stock is priced at 21.83 today. It trades within -0.32%, yesterday's close was 21.90, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of MITT-PB shows these updates.
Does AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B stock pay dividends?
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B is currently valued at 21.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.77% and USD. View the chart live to track MITT-PB movements.
How to buy MITT-PB stock?
You can buy AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B shares at the current price of 21.83. Orders are usually placed near 21.83 or 22.13, while 27 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MITT-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MITT-PB stock?
Investing in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B involves considering the yearly range 20.40 - 23.16 and current price 21.83. Many compare -0.23% and 1.77% before placing orders at 21.83 or 22.13. Explore the MITT-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. in the past year was 23.16. Within 20.40 - 23.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B performance using the live chart.
What are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT-PB) over the year was 20.40. Comparing it with the current 21.83 and 20.40 - 23.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MITT-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MITT-PB stock split?
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Preferred Series B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.90, and 1.77% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.90
- 시가
- 21.86
- Bid
- 21.83
- Ask
- 22.13
- 저가
- 21.71
- 고가
- 21.86
- 볼륨
- 27
- 일일 변동
- -0.32%
- 월 변동
- -0.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.77%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.77%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4