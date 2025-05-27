통화 / LUCD
LUCD: Lucid Diagnostics Inc
1.09 USD 0.02 (1.87%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LUCD 환율이 오늘 1.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.06이고 고가는 1.11이었습니다.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LUCD News
- Lucid Diagnostics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG after $25M raise
- Lucid Diagnostics prices $25 million public offering of common stock
- Lucid Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Stifel raises Lucid Group stock price target to $21 following reverse split
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating on Lucid Group stock after split
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Lucid stock price target to $20 after reverse split
- Lucid Diagnostics at Cantor Conference: Path to Medicare Coverage
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Lucid Diagnostics stock after positive CAC meeting
- BTIG raises Lucid Diagnostics stock price target to $2.50 on positive CMS meeting
- Lucid Diagnostics stock rises as Canaccord reiterates Buy rating
- Lucid Diagnostics stock holds steady as BTIG reiterates Buy rating
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Lucid Diagnostics stock
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Lucid Diagnostics earnings beat, revenue was in line with estimates
- LUCD Reports Results
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Inogen (INGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Mesa Labs (MLAB) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hologic (HOLX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Major California Health System Launches Comprehensive Esophageal Precancer Testing Program Using Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoGuard ® Esophageal DNA Test
- Ascendiant Capital raises Lucid Diagnostics stock price target to $7.75
- SAIC, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Lucid Diagnostics to join Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
일일 변동 비율
1.06 1.11
년간 변동
0.75 1.81
- 이전 종가
- 1.07
- 시가
- 1.07
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- 저가
- 1.06
- 고가
- 1.11
- 볼륨
- 901
- 일일 변동
- 1.87%
- 월 변동
- -12.80%
- 6개월 변동
- -28.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.93%
20 9월, 토요일