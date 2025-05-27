Valute / LUCD
LUCD: Lucid Diagnostics Inc
1.09 USD 0.02 (1.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LUCD ha avuto una variazione del 1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.06 e ad un massimo di 1.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Lucid Diagnostics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Lucid Diagnostics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG after $25M raise
- Lucid Diagnostics prices $25 million public offering of common stock
- Lucid Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Stifel raises Lucid Group stock price target to $21 following reverse split
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating on Lucid Group stock after split
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Lucid stock price target to $20 after reverse split
- Lucid Diagnostics at Cantor Conference: Path to Medicare Coverage
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Lucid Diagnostics stock after positive CAC meeting
- BTIG raises Lucid Diagnostics stock price target to $2.50 on positive CMS meeting
- Lucid Diagnostics stock rises as Canaccord reiterates Buy rating
- Lucid Diagnostics stock holds steady as BTIG reiterates Buy rating
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Lucid Diagnostics stock
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Lucid Diagnostics earnings beat, revenue was in line with estimates
- LUCD Reports Results
- Major California Health System Launches Comprehensive Esophageal Precancer Testing Program Using Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoGuard ® Esophageal DNA Test
- Ascendiant Capital raises Lucid Diagnostics stock price target to $7.75
- Lucid Diagnostics to join Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.06 1.11
Intervallo Annuale
0.75 1.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.07
- Apertura
- 1.07
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- Minimo
- 1.06
- Massimo
- 1.11
- Volume
- 901
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.93%
21 settembre, domenica