LIMNW: Liminatus Pharma, Inc.
LIMNW 환율이 오늘 -18.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1200이고 고가는 0.1302이었습니다.
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is LIMNW stock price today?
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. stock is priced at 0.1201 today. It trades within -18.74%, yesterday's close was 0.1478, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LIMNW shows these updates.
Does Liminatus Pharma, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is currently valued at 0.1201. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.28% and USD. View the chart live to track LIMNW movements.
How to buy LIMNW stock?
You can buy Liminatus Pharma, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.1201. Orders are usually placed near 0.1201 or 0.1231, while 4 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow LIMNW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LIMNW stock?
Investing in Liminatus Pharma, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0452 - 0.4700 and current price 0.1201. Many compare -43.72% and -33.28% before placing orders at 0.1201 or 0.1231. Explore the LIMNW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Liminatus Pharma, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Liminatus Pharma, Inc. in the past year was 0.4700. Within 0.0452 - 0.4700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1478 helps spot resistance levels. Track Liminatus Pharma, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Liminatus Pharma, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMNW) over the year was 0.0452. Comparing it with the current 0.1201 and 0.0452 - 0.4700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LIMNW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LIMNW stock split?
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1478, and -33.28% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.1478
- 시가
- 0.1202
- Bid
- 0.1201
- Ask
- 0.1231
- 저가
- 0.1200
- 고가
- 0.1302
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- -18.74%
- 월 변동
- -43.72%
- 6개월 변동
- -33.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.28%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4