What is LANV-WT stock price today? Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.0190 today. It trades within -5.00%, yesterday's close was 0.0200, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of LANV-WT shows these updates.

Does Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends? Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.0190. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.00% and USD. View the chart live to track LANV-WT movements.

How to buy LANV-WT stock? You can buy Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.0190. Orders are usually placed near 0.0190 or 0.0220, while 6 and -5.00% show market activity. Follow LANV-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LANV-WT stock? Investing in Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.0062 - 0.0498 and current price 0.0190. Many compare -14.80% and -34.03% before placing orders at 0.0190 or 0.0220. Explore the LANV-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd stock highest prices? The highest price of Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd in the past year was 0.0498. Within 0.0062 - 0.0498, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.

What are Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd (LANV-WT) over the year was 0.0062. Comparing it with the current 0.0190 and 0.0062 - 0.0498 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LANV-WT moves on the chart live for more details.