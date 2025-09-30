시세섹션
통화 / JXN-PA
주식로 돌아가기

JXN-PA: Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1

26.48 USD 0.19 (0.72%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JXN-PA 환율이 오늘 0.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.21이고 고가는 26.49이었습니다.

Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is JXN-PA stock price today?

Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 stock is priced at 26.48 today. It trades within 0.72%, yesterday's close was 26.29, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of JXN-PA shows these updates.

Does Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 stock pay dividends?

Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 is currently valued at 26.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track JXN-PA movements.

How to buy JXN-PA stock?

You can buy Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 shares at the current price of 26.48. Orders are usually placed near 26.48 or 26.78, while 87 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow JXN-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JXN-PA stock?

Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 involves considering the yearly range 25.31 - 26.49 and current price 26.48. Many compare 1.81% and 1.03% before placing orders at 26.48 or 26.78. Explore the JXN-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Jackson Financial Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Jackson Financial Inc. in the past year was 26.49. Within 25.31 - 26.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 performance using the live chart.

What are Jackson Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN-PA) over the year was 25.31. Comparing it with the current 26.48 and 25.31 - 26.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JXN-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JXN-PA stock split?

Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.29, and 1.03% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.21 26.49
년간 변동
25.31 26.49
이전 종가
26.29
시가
26.34
Bid
26.48
Ask
26.78
저가
26.21
고가
26.49
볼륨
87
일일 변동
0.72%
월 변동
1.81%
6개월 변동
1.03%
년간 변동율
1.03%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4