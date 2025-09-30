- 개요
JXN-PA: Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1
JXN-PA 환율이 오늘 0.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.21이고 고가는 26.49이었습니다.
Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is JXN-PA stock price today?
Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 stock is priced at 26.48 today. It trades within 0.72%, yesterday's close was 26.29, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of JXN-PA shows these updates.
Does Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 stock pay dividends?
Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 is currently valued at 26.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track JXN-PA movements.
How to buy JXN-PA stock?
You can buy Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 shares at the current price of 26.48. Orders are usually placed near 26.48 or 26.78, while 87 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow JXN-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JXN-PA stock?
Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 involves considering the yearly range 25.31 - 26.49 and current price 26.48. Many compare 1.81% and 1.03% before placing orders at 26.48 or 26.78. Explore the JXN-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Jackson Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Jackson Financial Inc. in the past year was 26.49. Within 25.31 - 26.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 performance using the live chart.
What are Jackson Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN-PA) over the year was 25.31. Comparing it with the current 26.48 and 25.31 - 26.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JXN-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JXN-PA stock split?
Jackson Financial Inc. Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.29, and 1.03% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.29
- 시가
- 26.34
- Bid
- 26.48
- Ask
- 26.78
- 저가
- 26.21
- 고가
- 26.49
- 볼륨
- 87
- 일일 변동
- 0.72%
- 월 변동
- 1.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.03%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4