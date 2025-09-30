- 개요
JPM-PK: J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
JPM-PK 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.18이고 고가는 20.28이었습니다.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is JPM-PK stock price today?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 20.22 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 20.24, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of JPM-PK shows these updates.
Does J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 20.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.10% and USD. View the chart live to track JPM-PK movements.
How to buy JPM-PK stock?
You can buy J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 20.22. Orders are usually placed near 20.22 or 20.52, while 73 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow JPM-PK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPM-PK stock?
Investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 18.50 - 20.79 and current price 20.22. Many compare 3.37% and 7.10% before placing orders at 20.22 or 20.52. Explore the JPM-PK price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 20.79. Within 18.50 - 20.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM-PK) over the year was 18.50. Comparing it with the current 20.22 and 18.50 - 20.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPM-PK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPM-PK stock split?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.24, and 7.10% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.24
- 시가
- 20.28
- Bid
- 20.22
- Ask
- 20.52
- 저가
- 20.18
- 고가
- 20.28
- 볼륨
- 73
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- 3.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.10%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4