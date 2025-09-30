- 개요
JPM-PJ: J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
JPM-PJ 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.22이고 고가는 21.31이었습니다.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is JPM-PJ stock price today?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 21.24 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.23, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of JPM-PJ shows these updates.
Does J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 21.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.95% and USD. View the chart live to track JPM-PJ movements.
How to buy JPM-PJ stock?
You can buy J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 21.24. Orders are usually placed near 21.24 or 21.54, while 54 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow JPM-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPM-PJ stock?
Investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 19.38 - 21.87 and current price 21.24. Many compare 3.86% and 6.95% before placing orders at 21.24 or 21.54. Explore the JPM-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 21.87. Within 19.38 - 21.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM-PJ) over the year was 19.38. Comparing it with the current 21.24 and 19.38 - 21.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPM-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPM-PJ stock split?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.23, and 6.95% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.23
- 시가
- 21.31
- Bid
- 21.24
- Ask
- 21.54
- 저가
- 21.22
- 고가
- 21.31
- 볼륨
- 54
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 3.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.95%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.95%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4