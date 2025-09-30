시세섹션
통화 / JPM-PJ
JPM-PJ: J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/

21.24 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JPM-PJ 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.22이고 고가는 21.31이었습니다.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is JPM-PJ stock price today?

J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 21.24 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.23, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of JPM-PJ shows these updates.

Does J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?

J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 21.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.95% and USD. View the chart live to track JPM-PJ movements.

How to buy JPM-PJ stock?

You can buy J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 21.24. Orders are usually placed near 21.24 or 21.54, while 54 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow JPM-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JPM-PJ stock?

Investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 19.38 - 21.87 and current price 21.24. Many compare 3.86% and 6.95% before placing orders at 21.24 or 21.54. Explore the JPM-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 21.87. Within 19.38 - 21.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.

What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM-PJ) over the year was 19.38. Comparing it with the current 21.24 and 19.38 - 21.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPM-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JPM-PJ stock split?

J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.23, and 6.95% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.22 21.31
년간 변동
19.38 21.87
이전 종가
21.23
시가
21.31
Bid
21.24
Ask
21.54
저가
21.22
고가
21.31
볼륨
54
일일 변동
0.05%
월 변동
3.86%
6개월 변동
6.95%
년간 변동율
6.95%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4