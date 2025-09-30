What is INN-PE stock price today? Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab stock is priced at 19.61 today. It trades within -2.24%, yesterday's close was 20.06, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of INN-PE shows these updates.

Does Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab stock pay dividends? Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab is currently valued at 19.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.37% and USD. View the chart live to track INN-PE movements.

How to buy INN-PE stock? You can buy Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab shares at the current price of 19.61. Orders are usually placed near 19.61 or 19.91, while 38 and -1.95% show market activity. Follow INN-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into INN-PE stock? Investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab involves considering the yearly range 17.68 - 21.80 and current price 19.61. Many compare -2.49% and 5.37% before placing orders at 19.61 or 19.91. Explore the INN-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. in the past year was 21.80. Within 17.68 - 21.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Summit Hotel Properties Inc 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemab performance using the live chart.

What are Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN-PE) over the year was 17.68. Comparing it with the current 19.61 and 17.68 - 21.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INN-PE moves on the chart live for more details.