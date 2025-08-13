- 개요
GEMD: Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U
GEMD 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.00이고 고가는 42.17이었습니다.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GEMD stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U stock is priced at 42.05 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 42.09, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GEMD shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U is currently valued at 42.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.80% and USD. View the chart live to track GEMD movements.
How to buy GEMD stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U shares at the current price of 42.05. Orders are usually placed near 42.05 or 42.35, while 10 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow GEMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEMD stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U involves considering the yearly range 38.37 - 42.55 and current price 42.05. Many compare 2.06% and 4.03% before placing orders at 42.05 or 42.35. Explore the GEMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the past year was 42.55. Within 38.37 - 42.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) over the year was 38.37. Comparing it with the current 42.05 and 38.37 - 42.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEMD stock split?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.09, and -0.80% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 42.09
- 시가
- 42.12
- Bid
- 42.05
- Ask
- 42.35
- 저가
- 42.00
- 고가
- 42.17
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- 2.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.03%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.80%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M