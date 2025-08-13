What is GEMD stock price today? Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U stock is priced at 42.05 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 42.09, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GEMD shows these updates.

Does Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U stock pay dividends? Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U is currently valued at 42.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.80% and USD. View the chart live to track GEMD movements.

How to buy GEMD stock? You can buy Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U shares at the current price of 42.05. Orders are usually placed near 42.05 or 42.35, while 10 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow GEMD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GEMD stock? Investing in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U involves considering the yearly range 38.37 - 42.55 and current price 42.05. Many compare 2.06% and 4.03% before placing orders at 42.05 or 42.35. Explore the GEMD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the past year was 42.55. Within 38.37 - 42.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets U performance using the live chart.

What are Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) over the year was 38.37. Comparing it with the current 42.05 and 38.37 - 42.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEMD moves on the chart live for more details.