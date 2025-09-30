- 개요
GCLWW: GCL Global Holdings Ltd
GCLWW 환율이 오늘 9.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0700이고 고가는 0.0774이었습니다.
GCL Global Holdings Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GCLWW stock price today?
GCL Global Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.0700 today. It trades within 9.38%, yesterday's close was 0.0640, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of GCLWW shows these updates.
Does GCL Global Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
GCL Global Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.0700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.67% and USD. View the chart live to track GCLWW movements.
How to buy GCLWW stock?
You can buy GCL Global Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.0700. Orders are usually placed near 0.0700 or 0.0730, while 3 and -5.15% show market activity. Follow GCLWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GCLWW stock?
Investing in GCL Global Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.0440 - 0.2000 and current price 0.0700. Many compare -0.99% and 34.62% before placing orders at 0.0700 or 0.0730. Explore the GCLWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are GCL Global Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of GCL Global Holdings Ltd in the past year was 0.2000. Within 0.0440 - 0.2000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0640 helps spot resistance levels. Track GCL Global Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are GCL Global Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCLWW) over the year was 0.0440. Comparing it with the current 0.0700 and 0.0440 - 0.2000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCLWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GCLWW stock split?
GCL Global Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0640, and 16.67% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0640
- 시가
- 0.0738
- Bid
- 0.0700
- Ask
- 0.0730
- 저가
- 0.0700
- 고가
- 0.0774
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 9.38%
- 월 변동
- -0.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.67%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4