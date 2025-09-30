- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GAINI: GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
GAINI 환율이 오늘 0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.65이고 고가는 25.74이었습니다.
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is GAINI stock price today?
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION stock is priced at 25.73 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 25.66, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of GAINI shows these updates.
Does GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION stock pay dividends?
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION is currently valued at 25.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.43% and USD. View the chart live to track GAINI movements.
How to buy GAINI stock?
You can buy GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION shares at the current price of 25.73. Orders are usually placed near 25.73 or 26.03, while 18 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow GAINI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GAINI stock?
Investing in GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 25.74 and current price 25.73. Many compare 0.86% and 1.34% before placing orders at 25.73 or 26.03. Explore the GAINI price chart live with daily changes.
What are GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION stock highest prices?
The highest price of GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION in the past year was 25.74. Within 24.60 - 25.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION performance using the live chart.
What are GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (GAINI) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 25.73 and 24.60 - 25.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GAINI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GAINI stock split?
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.66, and 2.43% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.66
- 시가
- 25.70
- Bid
- 25.73
- Ask
- 26.03
- 저가
- 25.65
- 고가
- 25.74
- 볼륨
- 18
- 일일 변동
- 0.27%
- 월 변동
- 0.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.43%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4