통화 / FBIO
FBIO: Fortress Biotech Inc
3.67 USD 0.11 (3.09%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FBIO 환율이 오늘 3.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.50이고 고가는 3.71이었습니다.
Fortress Biotech Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FBIO News
일일 변동 비율
3.50 3.71
년간 변동
1.32 3.97
- 이전 종가
- 3.56
- 시가
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.67
- Ask
- 3.97
- 저가
- 3.50
- 고가
- 3.71
- 볼륨
- 841
- 일일 변동
- 3.09%
- 월 변동
- 34.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 130.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 149.66%
20 9월, 토요일