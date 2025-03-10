Valute / FBIO
FBIO: Fortress Biotech Inc
3.67 USD 0.11 (3.09%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FBIO ha avuto una variazione del 3.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.50 e ad un massimo di 3.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortress Biotech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FBIO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.50 3.71
Intervallo Annuale
1.32 3.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.56
- Apertura
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.67
- Ask
- 3.97
- Minimo
- 3.50
- Massimo
- 3.71
- Volume
- 841
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 130.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 149.66%
