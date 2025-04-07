- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DVYE: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu
DVYE 환율이 오늘 0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.56이고 고가는 29.66이었습니다.
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DVYE News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DVYE stock price today?
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu stock is priced at 29.64 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 29.47, and trading volume reached 201. The live price chart of DVYE shows these updates.
Does iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu stock pay dividends?
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu is currently valued at 29.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.85% and USD. View the chart live to track DVYE movements.
How to buy DVYE stock?
You can buy iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu shares at the current price of 29.64. Orders are usually placed near 29.64 or 29.94, while 201 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow DVYE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVYE stock?
Investing in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu involves considering the yearly range 23.78 - 30.64 and current price 29.64. Many compare 0.51% and 8.85% before placing orders at 29.64 or 29.94. Explore the DVYE price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the past year was 30.64. Within 23.78 - 30.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) over the year was 23.78. Comparing it with the current 29.64 and 23.78 - 30.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVYE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVYE stock split?
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded Fu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.47, and 2.85% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 29.47
- 시가
- 29.63
- Bid
- 29.64
- Ask
- 29.94
- 저가
- 29.56
- 고가
- 29.66
- 볼륨
- 201
- 일일 변동
- 0.58%
- 월 변동
- 0.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.85%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.85%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8