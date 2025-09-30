- 개요
DUBS: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF
DUBS 환율이 오늘 -0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.29이고 고가는 36.50이었습니다.
ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DUBS stock price today?
ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF stock is priced at 36.39 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 36.51, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of DUBS shows these updates.
Does ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF is currently valued at 36.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DUBS movements.
How to buy DUBS stock?
You can buy ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF shares at the current price of 36.39. Orders are usually placed near 36.39 or 36.69, while 44 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow DUBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUBS stock?
Investing in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.83 - 36.80 and current price 36.39. Many compare 3.97% and 18.30% before placing orders at 36.39 or 36.69. Explore the DUBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF in the past year was 36.80. Within 26.83 - 36.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) over the year was 26.83. Comparing it with the current 36.39 and 26.83 - 36.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUBS stock split?
ETF Series Solutions Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.51, and 15.63% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 36.51
- 시가
- 36.50
- Bid
- 36.39
- Ask
- 36.69
- 저가
- 36.29
- 고가
- 36.50
- 볼륨
- 44
- 일일 변동
- -0.33%
- 월 변동
- 3.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.63%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8