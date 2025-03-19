- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DIVY: Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF
DIVY 환율이 오늘 -0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.85이고 고가는 25.93이었습니다.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVY News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DIVY stock price today?
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 25.93 today. It trades within -0.42%, yesterday's close was 26.04, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DIVY shows these updates.
Does Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 25.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVY movements.
How to buy DIVY stock?
You can buy Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.93. Orders are usually placed near 25.93 or 26.23, while 5 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DIVY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVY stock?
Investing in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.59 - 27.46 and current price 25.93. Many compare -0.27% and 2.45% before placing orders at 25.93 or 26.23. Explore the DIVY price chart live with daily changes.
What are REALITY SHARES DIVS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REALITY SHARES DIVS ETF in the past year was 27.46. Within 21.59 - 27.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REALITY SHARES DIVS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REALITY SHARES DIVS ETF (DIVY) over the year was 21.59. Comparing it with the current 25.93 and 21.59 - 27.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVY stock split?
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.04, and -3.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.04
- 시가
- 25.85
- Bid
- 25.93
- Ask
- 26.23
- 저가
- 25.85
- 고가
- 25.93
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- -0.42%
- 월 변동
- -0.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8