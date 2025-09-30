- 개요
DFCA: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF
DFCA 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.78이고 고가는 49.85이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFCA stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.82 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 49.79, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of DFCA shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track DFCA movements.
How to buy DFCA stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.82. Orders are usually placed near 49.82 or 50.12, while 99 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow DFCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFCA stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.93 - 51.02 and current price 49.82. Many compare 1.14% and -1.58% before placing orders at 49.82 or 50.12. Explore the DFCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 51.02. Within 48.93 - 51.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) over the year was 48.93. Comparing it with the current 49.82 and 48.93 - 51.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFCA stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.79, and -0.16% after corporate actions.
