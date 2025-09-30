What is DFCA stock price today? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.82 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 49.79, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of DFCA shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track DFCA movements.

How to buy DFCA stock? You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.82. Orders are usually placed near 49.82 or 50.12, while 99 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow DFCA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFCA stock? Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.93 - 51.02 and current price 49.82. Many compare 1.14% and -1.58% before placing orders at 49.82 or 50.12. Explore the DFCA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 51.02. Within 48.93 - 51.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) over the year was 48.93. Comparing it with the current 49.82 and 48.93 - 51.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFCA moves on the chart live for more details.