- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DFAR: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF
DFAR 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.61이고 고가는 23.75이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFAR News
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: July 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: June 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
- PSR: Active Equity REIT ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:PSR)
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAR stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 23.69 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.71, and trading volume reached 375. The live price chart of DFAR shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 23.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.50% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAR movements.
How to buy DFAR stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 23.69. Orders are usually placed near 23.69 or 23.99, while 375 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DFAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAR stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.53 - 25.92 and current price 23.69. Many compare 0.00% and -0.17% before placing orders at 23.69 or 23.99. Explore the DFAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the past year was 25.92. Within 20.53 - 25.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) over the year was 20.53. Comparing it with the current 23.69 and 20.53 - 25.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAR stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.71, and -7.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.71
- 시가
- 23.69
- Bid
- 23.69
- Ask
- 23.99
- 저가
- 23.61
- 고가
- 23.75
- 볼륨
- 375
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8