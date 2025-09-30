- 개요
DEHP: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita
DEHP 환율이 오늘 0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.34이고 고가는 30.50이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DEHP stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita stock is priced at 30.35 today. It trades within 0.90%, yesterday's close was 30.08, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of DEHP shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita is currently valued at 30.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.91% and USD. View the chart live to track DEHP movements.
How to buy DEHP stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita shares at the current price of 30.35. Orders are usually placed near 30.35 or 30.65, while 32 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow DEHP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEHP stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita involves considering the yearly range 21.48 - 32.06 and current price 30.35. Many compare 5.31% and 19.91% before placing orders at 30.35 or 30.65. Explore the DEHP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the past year was 32.06. Within 21.48 - 32.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) over the year was 21.48. Comparing it with the current 30.35 and 21.48 - 32.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEHP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEHP stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profita has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.08, and 12.91% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.08
- 시가
- 30.48
- Bid
- 30.35
- Ask
- 30.65
- 저가
- 30.34
- 고가
- 30.50
- 볼륨
- 32
- 일일 변동
- 0.90%
- 월 변동
- 5.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.91%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8