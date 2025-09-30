- 개요
DCOR: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF
DCOR 환율이 오늘 0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 71.55이고 고가는 71.78이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DCOR stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock is priced at 71.71 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 71.60, and trading volume reached 140. The live price chart of DCOR shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF is currently valued at 71.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.12% and USD. View the chart live to track DCOR movements.
How to buy DCOR stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF shares at the current price of 71.71. Orders are usually placed near 71.71 or 72.01, while 140 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow DCOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCOR stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.84 - 72.34 and current price 71.71. Many compare 3.18% and 17.27% before placing orders at 71.71 or 72.01. Explore the DCOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the past year was 72.34. Within 52.84 - 72.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) over the year was 52.84. Comparing it with the current 71.71 and 52.84 - 72.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCOR stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.60, and 14.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 71.60
- 시가
- 71.74
- Bid
- 71.71
- Ask
- 72.01
- 저가
- 71.55
- 고가
- 71.78
- 볼륨
- 140
- 일일 변동
- 0.15%
- 월 변동
- 3.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.12%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8