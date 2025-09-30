- 개요
DBRG-PI: DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I
DBRG-PI 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.20이고 고가는 22.55이었습니다.
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DBRG-PI stock price today?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I stock is priced at 22.25 today. It trades within 0.50%, yesterday's close was 22.14, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of DBRG-PI shows these updates.
Does DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I stock pay dividends?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I is currently valued at 22.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track DBRG-PI movements.
How to buy DBRG-PI stock?
You can buy DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I shares at the current price of 22.25. Orders are usually placed near 22.25 or 22.55, while 72 and -1.20% show market activity. Follow DBRG-PI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBRG-PI stock?
Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I involves considering the yearly range 20.30 - 22.66 and current price 22.25. Many compare 3.25% and 0.86% before placing orders at 22.25 or 22.55. Explore the DBRG-PI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. in the past year was 22.66. Within 20.30 - 22.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I performance using the live chart.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. (DBRG-PI) over the year was 20.30. Comparing it with the current 22.25 and 20.30 - 22.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBRG-PI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBRG-PI stock split?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.15% Series I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.14, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.14
- 시가
- 22.52
- Bid
- 22.25
- Ask
- 22.55
- 저가
- 22.20
- 고가
- 22.55
- 볼륨
- 72
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- 3.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.86%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4