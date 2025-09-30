- 개요
DBRG-PH: DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H
DBRG-PH 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.30이고 고가는 22.51이었습니다.
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DBRG-PH stock price today?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H stock is priced at 22.31 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 22.26, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of DBRG-PH shows these updates.
Does DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H stock pay dividends?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H is currently valued at 22.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track DBRG-PH movements.
How to buy DBRG-PH stock?
You can buy DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H shares at the current price of 22.31. Orders are usually placed near 22.31 or 22.61, while 18 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow DBRG-PH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBRG-PH stock?
Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H involves considering the yearly range 20.26 - 22.69 and current price 22.31. Many compare 2.01% and 0.22% before placing orders at 22.31 or 22.61. Explore the DBRG-PH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. in the past year was 22.69. Within 20.26 - 22.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H performance using the live chart.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. (DBRG-PH) over the year was 20.26. Comparing it with the current 22.31 and 20.26 - 22.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBRG-PH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBRG-PH stock split?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series H has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.26, and 0.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.26
- 시가
- 22.41
- Bid
- 22.31
- Ask
- 22.61
- 저가
- 22.30
- 고가
- 22.51
- 볼륨
- 18
- 일일 변동
- 0.22%
- 월 변동
- 2.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4