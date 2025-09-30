What is CIMO stock price today? CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock is priced at 25.35 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.32, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of CIMO shows these updates.

Does CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock pay dividends? CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP is currently valued at 25.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.27% and USD. View the chart live to track CIMO movements.

How to buy CIMO stock? You can buy CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP shares at the current price of 25.35. Orders are usually placed near 25.35 or 25.65, while 81 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow CIMO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIMO stock? Investing in CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP involves considering the yearly range 24.12 - 26.04 and current price 25.35. Many compare -0.20% and 0.80% before placing orders at 25.35 or 25.65. Explore the CIMO price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 26.04. Within 24.12 - 26.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIMO) over the year was 24.12. Comparing it with the current 25.35 and 24.12 - 26.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIMO moves on the chart live for more details.