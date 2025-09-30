- 개요
CIM-PD: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating
CIM-PD 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.12이고 고가는 24.20이었습니다.
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CIM-PD stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 24.18 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of CIM-PD shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 24.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.42% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PD movements.
How to buy CIM-PD stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 24.18. Orders are usually placed near 24.18 or 24.48, while 19 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CIM-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PD stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 23.65 - 24.92 and current price 24.18. Many compare -0.04% and -2.42% before placing orders at 24.18 or 24.48. Explore the CIM-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 24.92. Within 23.65 - 24.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PD) over the year was 23.65. Comparing it with the current 24.18 and 23.65 - 24.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PD stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -2.42% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.05
- 시가
- 24.17
- Bid
- 24.18
- Ask
- 24.48
- 저가
- 24.12
- 고가
- 24.20
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- 0.54%
- 월 변동
- -0.04%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.42%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.42%
