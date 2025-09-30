시세섹션
통화 / CIM-PD
CIM-PD: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating

24.18 USD 0.13 (0.54%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CIM-PD 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.12이고 고가는 24.20이었습니다.

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CIM-PD stock price today?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 24.18 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of CIM-PD shows these updates.

Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 24.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.42% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PD movements.

How to buy CIM-PD stock?

You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 24.18. Orders are usually placed near 24.18 or 24.48, while 19 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CIM-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIM-PD stock?

Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 23.65 - 24.92 and current price 24.18. Many compare -0.04% and -2.42% before placing orders at 24.18 or 24.48. Explore the CIM-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 24.92. Within 23.65 - 24.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PD) over the year was 23.65. Comparing it with the current 24.18 and 23.65 - 24.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CIM-PD stock split?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -2.42% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.12 24.20
년간 변동
23.65 24.92
이전 종가
24.05
시가
24.17
Bid
24.18
Ask
24.48
저가
24.12
고가
24.20
볼륨
19
일일 변동
0.54%
월 변동
-0.04%
6개월 변동
-2.42%
년간 변동율
-2.42%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4