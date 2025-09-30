- 개요
CFG-PE: Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin
CFG-PE 환율이 오늘 0.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.53이고 고가는 20.73이었습니다.
Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CFG-PE stock price today?
Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin stock is priced at 20.73 today. It trades within 0.19%, yesterday's close was 20.69, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of CFG-PE shows these updates.
Does Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin stock pay dividends?
Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin is currently valued at 20.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.97% and USD. View the chart live to track CFG-PE movements.
How to buy CFG-PE stock?
You can buy Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin shares at the current price of 20.73. Orders are usually placed near 20.73 or 21.03, while 57 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow CFG-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFG-PE stock?
Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin involves considering the yearly range 18.62 - 21.70 and current price 20.73. Many compare 3.91% and 7.97% before placing orders at 20.73 or 21.03. Explore the CFG-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC in the past year was 21.70. Within 18.62 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin performance using the live chart.
What are CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC (CFG-PE) over the year was 18.62. Comparing it with the current 20.73 and 18.62 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFG-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFG-PE stock split?
Citizens Financial Group Inc Depositary Shares Each Representin has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.69, and 7.97% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.69
- 시가
- 20.68
- Bid
- 20.73
- Ask
- 21.03
- 저가
- 20.53
- 고가
- 20.73
- 볼륨
- 57
- 일일 변동
- 0.19%
- 월 변동
- 3.91%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.97%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4