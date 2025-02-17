- 개요
CEFS: Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF
CEFS 환율이 오늘 -0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.64이고 고가는 22.74이었습니다.
Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CEFS stock price today?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF stock is priced at 22.74 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 22.77, and trading volume reached 214. The live price chart of CEFS shows these updates.
Does Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF stock pay dividends?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF is currently valued at 22.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.57% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFS movements.
How to buy CEFS stock?
You can buy Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF shares at the current price of 22.74. Orders are usually placed near 22.74 or 23.04, while 214 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow CEFS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEFS stock?
Investing in Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.64 - 22.88 and current price 22.74. Many compare 1.34% and 6.31% before placing orders at 22.74 or 23.04. Explore the CEFS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the past year was 22.88. Within 18.64 - 22.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) over the year was 18.64. Comparing it with the current 22.74 and 18.64 - 22.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEFS stock split?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF has gone through stock splits historically.
- 이전 종가
- 22.77
- 시가
- 22.66
- Bid
- 22.74
- Ask
- 23.04
- 저가
- 22.64
- 고가
- 22.74
- 볼륨
- 214
- 일일 변동
- -0.13%
- 월 변동
- 1.34%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.57%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4