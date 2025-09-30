What is CDR-PC stock price today? Cedar Realty Trust Inc 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock is priced at 16.20 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 16.25, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of CDR-PC shows these updates.

Does Cedar Realty Trust Inc 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock pay dividends? Cedar Realty Trust Inc 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Pre is currently valued at 16.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.58% and USD. View the chart live to track CDR-PC movements.

How to buy CDR-PC stock? You can buy Cedar Realty Trust Inc 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Pre shares at the current price of 16.20. Orders are usually placed near 16.20 or 16.50, while 27 and 1.19% show market activity. Follow CDR-PC updates on the live chart today.

What are CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. in the past year was 16.50. Within 14.42 - 16.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cedar Realty Trust Inc 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Pre performance using the live chart.

