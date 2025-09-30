- 개요
BSLKW: Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc.
BSLKW 환율이 오늘 -6.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0398이고 고가는 0.0423이었습니다.
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BSLKW stock price today?
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0398 today. It trades within -6.13%, yesterday's close was 0.0424, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BSLKW shows these updates.
Does Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0398. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.41% and USD. View the chart live to track BSLKW movements.
How to buy BSLKW stock?
You can buy Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0398. Orders are usually placed near 0.0398 or 0.0428, while 2 and -5.91% show market activity. Follow BSLKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSLKW stock?
Investing in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0102 - 0.1489 and current price 0.0398. Many compare -18.78% and 27.56% before placing orders at 0.0398 or 0.0428. Explore the BSLKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 0.1489. Within 0.0102 - 0.1489, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0424 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLKW) over the year was 0.0102. Comparing it with the current 0.0398 and 0.0102 - 0.1489 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSLKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSLKW stock split?
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0424, and 47.41% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0424
- 시가
- 0.0423
- Bid
- 0.0398
- Ask
- 0.0428
- 저가
- 0.0398
- 고가
- 0.0423
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -6.13%
- 월 변동
- -18.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 47.41%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4