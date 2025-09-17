시세섹션
통화 / BNO
주식로 돌아가기

BNO: United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETV

29.96 USD 0.45 (1.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BNO 환율이 오늘 -1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.89이고 고가는 30.28이었습니다.

United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETV 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNO News

일일 변동 비율
29.89 30.28
년간 변동
24.71 33.39
이전 종가
30.41
시가
30.04
Bid
29.96
Ask
30.26
저가
29.89
고가
30.28
볼륨
515
일일 변동
-1.48%
월 변동
-2.76%
6개월 변동
-4.01%
년간 변동율
6.66%
20 9월, 토요일