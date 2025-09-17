통화 / BNO
BNO: United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETV
29.96 USD 0.45 (1.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BNO 환율이 오늘 -1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.89이고 고가는 30.28이었습니다.
United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETV 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
29.89 30.28
년간 변동
24.71 33.39
- 이전 종가
- 30.41
- 시가
- 30.04
- Bid
- 29.96
- Ask
- 30.26
- 저가
- 29.89
- 고가
- 30.28
- 볼륨
- 515
- 일일 변동
- -1.48%
- 월 변동
- -2.76%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.66%
20 9월, 토요일