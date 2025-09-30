- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BCUS: Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF
BCUS 환율이 오늘 -0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.53이고 고가는 32.59이었습니다.
Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BCUS stock price today?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 32.53 today. It trades within -0.55%, yesterday's close was 32.71, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BCUS shows these updates.
Does Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 32.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.94% and USD. View the chart live to track BCUS movements.
How to buy BCUS stock?
You can buy Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 32.53. Orders are usually placed near 32.53 or 32.83, while 14 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow BCUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCUS stock?
Investing in Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.19 - 33.10 and current price 32.53. Many compare 2.23% and 10.65% before placing orders at 32.53 or 32.83. Explore the BCUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF in the past year was 33.10. Within 26.19 - 33.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) over the year was 26.19. Comparing it with the current 32.53 and 26.19 - 33.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCUS stock split?
Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.71, and 6.94% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.71
- 시가
- 32.59
- Bid
- 32.53
- Ask
- 32.83
- 저가
- 32.53
- 고가
- 32.59
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- -0.55%
- 월 변동
- 2.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.94%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4