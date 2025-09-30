- 개요
AHT-PF: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer
AHT-PF 환율이 오늘 1.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.00이고 고가는 15.00이었습니다.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AHT-PF stock price today?
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer stock is priced at 15.00 today. It trades within 1.21%, yesterday's close was 14.82, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AHT-PF shows these updates.
Does Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer stock pay dividends?
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer is currently valued at 15.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.48% and USD. View the chart live to track AHT-PF movements.
How to buy AHT-PF stock?
You can buy Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer shares at the current price of 15.00. Orders are usually placed near 15.00 or 15.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AHT-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AHT-PF stock?
Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer involves considering the yearly range 12.07 - 16.18 and current price 15.00. Many compare 0.81% and 20.48% before placing orders at 15.00 or 15.30. Explore the AHT-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC in the past year was 16.18. Within 12.07 - 16.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC (AHT-PF) over the year was 12.07. Comparing it with the current 15.00 and 12.07 - 16.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AHT-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AHT-PF stock split?
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 7.375% Series F Cumulative Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.82, and 20.48% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.82
- 시가
- 15.00
- Bid
- 15.00
- Ask
- 15.30
- 저가
- 15.00
- 고가
- 15.00
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 1.21%
- 월 변동
- 0.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.48%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4