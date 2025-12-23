DoIt Trade Coach AI MT4

DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders

You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion.

DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel.

This is NOT an automated trading EA.

You stay in control — the AI supports your decision-making.



🧠 WHAT YOU CAN DO (IN SECONDS)

Propose your trade

• Select BUY / SELL

• Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit by dragging lines on the chart or typing values

• See live risk/reward information in the panel Get AI feedback on demand

• Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended

• Confidence score with a visual bar

• Clear reasoning and suggestions

• Market regime detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile) Improve and execute

• AI can suggest optimized Entry / SL / TP (shown as dotted lines)

• One-click: execute your proposal OR execute the suggested version

✅ KEY FEATURES

✅ Daily Bias Analysis

• AI-generated daily direction with probability

• “Look For” and “Avoid” guidance

• Key condition for bias confirmation

• Pivot level reference

• Manual refresh button

✅ Trade Proposal Analysis

• Verdict + confidence score + detailed reasoning

• Suggestions to improve your levels (Entry/SL/TP)

• Optional account context can be included (exposure, correlation, daily loss, risk size)

✅ Key Levels & Multi-Timeframe Context

• Support/Resistance key levels with strength (star rating)

• Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1 — configurable)

• Key levels can be displayed on the chart

✅ Interactive Chart Workflow

• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with real-time panel sync

• Suggested AI levels shown on the chart

✅ Cost Controls (you control API spend)

• Choose market data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep

• Configure timeframes + bars sent to the AI

• Daily API cost limit + cost tracking (auto reset at midnight)

✅ 6 AI Providers + Smart Fallback

• OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen)

• Circuit breaker fallback: automatically switches to a backup provider after N consecutive errors

✅ Quality-of-life

• State persistence when changing timeframes (keeps your proposal/analysis context)

⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 5

• API key from at least one supported provider

• WebRequest enabled for the provider URL

• Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚙️ SETUP (3 STEPS)

Get an API key from your preferred provider Enable WebRequest:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest” → Add your provider URL Attach to a chart, paste your API key, select provider/model — done.

Provider URLs in UserGuide

📚 DOCUMENTATION

Complete HTML User Guide included with detailed explanations of all features, settings, and best practices.

DoIt Trade Coach AI — Learn. Validate. Execute.



Made by DoIt Trading (creator of DoIt Alpha Pulse AI).