DoIt Trade Coach AI MT4

DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders

You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion.

💰 Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD.

DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel.

This is NOT an automated trading EA.
You stay in control — the AI supports your decision-making.

If you’re looking for a fully automated AI trading system, check my other product: DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Automated EA).

🧠 WHAT YOU CAN DO (IN SECONDS)

  1. Propose your trade
    • Select BUY / SELL
    • Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit by dragging lines on the chart or typing values
    • See live risk/reward information in the panel

  2. Get AI feedback on demand
    • Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended
    • Confidence score with a visual bar
    • Clear reasoning and suggestions
    • Market regime detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)

  3. Improve and execute
    • AI can suggest optimized Entry / SL / TP (shown as dotted lines)
    • One-click: execute your proposal OR execute the suggested version

✅ KEY FEATURES

✅ Daily Bias Analysis
• AI-generated daily direction with probability
• “Look For” and “Avoid” guidance
• Key condition for bias confirmation
• Pivot level reference
• Manual refresh button

✅ Trade Proposal Analysis
• Verdict + confidence score + detailed reasoning
• Suggestions to improve your levels (Entry/SL/TP)
• Optional account context can be included (exposure, correlation, daily loss, risk size)

✅ Key Levels & Multi-Timeframe Context
• Support/Resistance key levels with strength (star rating)
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1 — configurable)
• Key levels can be displayed on the chart

✅ Interactive Chart Workflow
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with real-time panel sync
• Suggested AI levels shown on the chart

✅ Cost Controls (you control API spend)
• Choose market data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep
• Configure timeframes + bars sent to the AI
• Daily API cost limit + cost tracking (auto reset at midnight)

✅ 6 AI Providers + Smart Fallback
• OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen)
• Circuit breaker fallback: automatically switches to a backup provider after N consecutive errors

✅ Quality-of-life
• State persistence when changing timeframes (keeps your proposal/analysis context)

⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 5
• API key from at least one supported provider
• WebRequest enabled for the provider URL
• Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚙️ SETUP (3 STEPS)

  1. Get an API key from your preferred provider

  2. Enable WebRequest:
    Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest” → Add your provider URL

  3. Attach to a chart, paste your API key, select provider/model — done.

Provider URLs in UserGuide

📚 DOCUMENTATION

Complete HTML User Guide included with detailed explanations of all features, settings, and best practices.

DoIt Trade Coach AI — Learn. Validate. Execute.

Made by DoIt Trading (creator of DoIt Alpha Pulse AI).

