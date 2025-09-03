당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
MA of Custom RSI | Smart Momentum Filter
Tired of noisy RSI signals? Transform your momentum analysis with the MA of Custom RSI indicator. This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.
Perfect for traders who:
-
Struggle with false signals from a choppy, fast-moving RSI.
-
Want a clearer, more defined view of momentum shifts.
-
Use strategies based on RSI but need a more robust and tradable signal.
✨ Key Features & Benefits
-
Dual-Layer Analysis: Plots both the raw Custom RSI (period 1) and a smoothed Moving Average of the RSI on the same window, giving you both the raw speed and the filtered trend.
-
Unmatched Customization:
-
Custom RSI Core: Utilizes MetaTrader 5's built-in custom RSI, allowing for extreme settings like period 1 for ultra-sensitive readings.
-
Fully Configurable MA: Choose the MA Period, Method (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA), and Shift to lead or lag the signal precisely to your strategy's needs.
-
-
Clear Visual Guidance: Customizable overbought and oversold levels (default: 80/15) are displayed as horizontal lines, making reversals and extremes instantly recognizable.
-
Professional Design: Clean, intuitive visuals with a solid line for the MA and a dotted line for the underlying RSI, all in a separate window scaled perfectly from 0 to 100.
🛠 How It Works & Trading Ideas
The indicator calculates a standard RSI and then applies your chosen moving average to those RSI values itself. This creates a "signal line" that filters out market noise.
Popular Trading Strategies:
-
MA Crossover: Enter long when the fast RSI line crosses above its MA, and short when it crosses below.
-
Trend Confirmation: Stay in a trade only while the RSI remains above its MA in an uptrend or below it in a downtrend.
-
Divergence Detection: Spot classic RSI divergences against price, but use the smoother MA line for clearer, more reliable confirmation.
-
Level Rejection: Look for the RSI and its MA to bounce off the overbought/oversold levels for high-probability reversal signals.
⚙️ Input Parameters
Tailor every aspect of the indicator to fit your unique style:
-
RSI Settings: Period, Applied Price.
-
MA Settings: Period, Shift, Method (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
-
Level Settings: Fully adjustable Overbought and Oversold levels
📋 Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5
-
The standard Examples\RSI.ex5 indicator must be present in your MQL5/Indicators/Examples/ directory (it is included by default with MT5).
