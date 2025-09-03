







MA of Custom RSI | Smart Momentum Filter

Tired of noisy RSI signals? Transform your momentum analysis with the MA of Custom RSI indicator. This powerful tool filters the classic RSI through a moving average, providing a smoother, more reliable signal line for pinpointing entries, exits, and trend direction with unparalleled clarity.

Perfect for traders who:

Struggle with false signals from a choppy, fast-moving RSI.

Want a clearer, more defined view of momentum shifts.

Use strategies based on RSI but need a more robust and tradable signal.

✨ Key Features & Benefits

Dual-Layer Analysis : Plots both the raw Custom RSI (period 1) and a smoothed Moving Average of the RSI on the same window, giving you both the raw speed and the filtered trend.

Unmatched Customization : Custom RSI Core : Utilizes MetaTrader 5's built-in custom RSI, allowing for extreme settings like period 1 for ultra-sensitive readings. Fully Configurable MA : Choose the MA Period , Method (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA), and Shift to lead or lag the signal precisely to your strategy's needs.

Clear Visual Guidance : Customizable overbought and oversold levels (default: 80/15) are displayed as horizontal lines, making reversals and extremes instantly recognizable.

Professional Design: Clean, intuitive visuals with a solid line for the MA and a dotted line for the underlying RSI, all in a separate window scaled perfectly from 0 to 100.

🛠 How It Works & Trading Ideas

The indicator calculates a standard RSI and then applies your chosen moving average to those RSI values itself. This creates a "signal line" that filters out market noise.

Popular Trading Strategies:

MA Crossover : Enter long when the fast RSI line crosses above its MA, and short when it crosses below.

Trend Confirmation : Stay in a trade only while the RSI remains above its MA in an uptrend or below it in a downtrend.

Divergence Detection : Spot classic RSI divergences against price, but use the smoother MA line for clearer, more reliable confirmation.

Level Rejection: Look for the RSI and its MA to bounce off the overbought/oversold levels for high-probability reversal signals.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Tailor every aspect of the indicator to fit your unique style:

RSI Settings : Period, Applied Price.

MA Settings : Period, Shift, Method (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).

Level Settings: Fully adjustable Overbought and Oversold levels

📋 Requirements