Experts

Get Nth Active Trade from the end in MT5 - MetaTrader 5용 expert

Biswarup Banerjee | Korean English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português Français Italiano Türkçe
조회수:
2
평가:
(3)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
이 특정 전문가 어드바이저에는 개발자에게 자주 필요한 매우 유용한 코드가 포함되어 있습니다. 대부분의 경우 마지막 활성 거래가 필요합니다. 하지만 이 EA에서는 모든 지수로 거래를 검색할 수 있습니다.

활성 거래는 보류중인 주문이 아닌 시장 주문을 의미합니다.

0을 통과하면 가장 최근의 활성 거래를 가져옵니다.

1을 통과하면 그 이전의 거래를 가져오고 그 밖의 거래를 가져옵니다.

심볼과 매직넘버를 기준으로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다.


MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49611

