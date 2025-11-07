당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Get Nth Active Trade from the end in MT5 - MetaTrader 5용 expert
- 조회수:
- 2
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
이 특정 전문가 어드바이저에는 개발자에게 자주 필요한 매우 유용한 코드가 포함되어 있습니다. 대부분의 경우 마지막 활성 거래가 필요합니다. 하지만 이 EA에서는 모든 지수로 거래를 검색할 수 있습니다.
활성 거래는 보류중인 주문이 아닌 시장 주문을 의미합니다.
0을 통과하면 가장 최근의 활성 거래를 가져옵니다.
1을 통과하면 그 이전의 거래를 가져오고 그 밖의 거래를 가져옵니다.
심볼과 매직넘버를 기준으로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/49611
거래 세션 이름을 브로커 서버 시간 및 현지 시간에 맞추는 도구BBands Stop v1
추세 표시기 "볼린저 밴드 ®"의 수정.
This Expert Advisor is example of use of the Memory Mapping DLL for working with File Mapping functions. In this example the Expert Advisor create a virtual (memory-mapped) file and start to update the quotes on symbol. Using this way, Expert Advisors can exchange data (for example, quotes) using common memory-mapped file.Save history to HST
The script exports historical data to HST format for its use in MetaTrader 4 client terminal. This file can be imported in MetaTrader 4 as historical data or you can open it as offline chart.