이 유틸리티는 연결 / 연결 해제시 사운드 경고를 추가하는 간단한 예제입니다.
MQL5\파일\사운드 폴더에 사운드 wav 파일을 추가합니다.
코드를 복사하여 EA 유틸리티를 컴파일합니다. 첨부 파일에는 #resource를 사용하면 업로드가 불가능하므로 주석 처리된 줄이 있습니다.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|연결_연결_해제_소리_경고.mq5 | //|저작권 2024, 라제쉬 쿠마르 나이트 | | //| https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/rajeshnait/seller | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Rajesh Kumar Nait" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/rajeshnait/seller" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/TerminalInfo.mqh> bool first = true; bool Now_IsConnected = false; bool Pre_IsConnected = true; datetime Connect_Start = 0, Connect_Stop = 0; CTerminalInfo terminalInfo; //--- 사운드 파일 #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 전문가 초기화 기능| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- ResetLastError(); while ( !IsStopped() ) { Pre_IsConnected = Now_IsConnected; Now_IsConnected = terminalInfo.IsConnected(); if ( first ) { Pre_IsConnected = !Now_IsConnected; } if ( Now_IsConnected != Pre_IsConnected ) { if ( Now_IsConnected ) { Connect_Start = TimeLocal(); if ( !first ) { if(!PlaySound("::Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav")) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()); } if ( IsStopped() ) { break; } if(!PlaySound("::Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav")) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()); } else { Connect_Stop = TimeLocal(); if ( !first ) { if(!PlaySound("::Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav")) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()); } if ( IsStopped() ) { break; } if(!PlaySound("::Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav")) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()); } } first = false; Sleep(1000); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/47846
