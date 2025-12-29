이 유틸리티는 연결 / 연결 해제시 사운드 경고를 추가하는 간단한 예제입니다.

MQL5\파일\사운드 폴더에 사운드 wav 파일을 추가합니다.

코드를 복사하여 EA 유틸리티를 컴파일합니다. 첨부 파일에는 #resource를 사용하면 업로드가 불가능하므로 주석 처리된 줄이 있습니다.



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Rajesh Kumar Nait" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/rajeshnait/seller" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/TerminalInfo.mqh> bool first = true ; bool Now_IsConnected = false ; bool Pre_IsConnected = true ; datetime Connect_Start = 0 , Connect_Stop = 0 ; CTerminalInfo terminalInfo; #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav" int OnInit () { ResetLastError (); while ( ! IsStopped () ) { Pre_IsConnected = Now_IsConnected; Now_IsConnected = terminalInfo.IsConnected(); if ( first ) { Pre_IsConnected = !Now_IsConnected; } if ( Now_IsConnected != Pre_IsConnected ) { if ( Now_IsConnected ) { Connect_Start = TimeLocal (); if ( !first ) { if (! PlaySound ( "::Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav" )) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); } if ( IsStopped () ) { break ; } if (! PlaySound ( "::Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav" )) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); } else { Connect_Stop = TimeLocal (); if ( !first ) { if (! PlaySound ( "::Files\\Sounds\\CONNECTED.wav" )) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); } if ( IsStopped () ) { break ; } if (! PlaySound ( "::Files\\Sounds\\DISCONNECTED.wav" )) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } first = false ; Sleep ( 1000 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }



