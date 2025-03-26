- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
104
利益トレード:
81 (77.88%)
損失トレード:
23 (22.12%)
ベストトレード:
13.49 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.18 USD
総利益:
185.92 USD (24 726 pips)
総損失:
-61.15 USD (7 929 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (23.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
26.81 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.41
取引アクティビティ:
36.09%
最大入金額:
17.60%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.53
長いトレード:
45 (43.27%)
短いトレード:
59 (56.73%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.04
期待されたペイオフ:
1.20 USD
平均利益:
2.30 USD
平均損失:
-2.66 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-22.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-22.55 USD (3)
月間成長:
6.47%
年間予想:
78.54%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
22.55 USD (12.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
12.72% (22.55 USD)
エクイティによる:
50.54% (78.41 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|125
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +13.49 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +23.89 USD
最大連続損失: -22.55 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN-3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
10 より多く...リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
40 USD/月
125%
0
0
USD
USD
225
USD
USD
68
100%
104
77%
36%
3.04
1.20
USD
USD
51%
1:500