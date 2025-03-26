- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
