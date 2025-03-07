通貨 / USEA
USEA: United Maritime Corporation - Common Stock
1.76 USD 0.01 (0.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USEAの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.71の安値と1.80の高値で取引されました。
United Maritime Corporation - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.71 1.80
1年のレンジ
1.00 2.62
- 以前の終値
- 1.75
- 始値
- 1.80
- 買値
- 1.76
- 買値
- 2.06
- 安値
- 1.71
- 高値
- 1.80
- 出来高
- 68
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.54%
- 1年の変化
- -32.82%
