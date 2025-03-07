クォートセクション
通貨 / USEA
USEA: United Maritime Corporation - Common Stock

1.76 USD 0.01 (0.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USEAの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.71の安値と1.80の高値で取引されました。

United Maritime Corporation - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.71 1.80
1年のレンジ
1.00 2.62
以前の終値
1.75
始値
1.80
買値
1.76
買値
2.06
安値
1.71
高値
1.80
出来高
68
1日の変化
0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
4.76%
6ヶ月の変化
27.54%
1年の変化
-32.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K