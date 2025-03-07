CotationsSections
Devises / USEA
Retour à Actions

USEA: United Maritime Corporation - Common Stock

1.72 USD 0.04 (2.27%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de USEA a changé de -2.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.72 et à un maximum de 1.76.

Suivez la dynamique United Maritime Corporation - Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USEA Nouvelles

Range quotidien
1.72 1.76
Range Annuel
1.00 2.62
Clôture Précédente
1.76
Ouverture
1.72
Bid
1.72
Ask
2.02
Plus Bas
1.72
Plus Haut
1.76
Volume
55
Changement quotidien
-2.27%
Changement Mensuel
2.38%
Changement à 6 Mois
24.64%
Changement Annuel
-34.35%
20 septembre, samedi