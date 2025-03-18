通貨 / MSGE
MSGE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A
45.90 USD 0.99 (2.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MSGEの今日の為替レートは、2.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.98の安値と46.18の高値で取引されました。
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MSGE News
1日のレンジ
44.98 46.18
1年のレンジ
28.29 46.18
- 以前の終値
- 44.91
- 始値
- 45.00
- 買値
- 45.90
- 買値
- 46.20
- 安値
- 44.98
- 高値
- 46.18
- 出来高
- 817
- 1日の変化
- 2.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.15%
- 1年の変化
- 8.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K